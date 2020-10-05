It’s coming! BTS announced via Twitter that their brand new album BE (Deluxe Edition) would be released later this year.

The South Korean boyband revealed their second record in 2020 — the first, Map of the Soul: 7 was released in February — after a week-long stint on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon where they served up multiple performances, interviews and even played games with the host. Although the boys didn’t tease any new music during their time on the show, they did spill some tea with the album announcement.

Ever since they were formed in 2012, the K-pop group — comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — stole the hearts of millions of people around the world with their catchy songs and gained a pretty massive fan base called ARMY. Throughout their eight years as a band, BTS dropped eight full-length albums and are gearing up to release the ninth.

In honor of this major announcement, J-14 decided to break down all the details on BTS’ upcoming record. Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about BE (Deluxe Edition).

