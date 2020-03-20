Is BTS OK? Two YouTubers, known as Lovend, just opened up about meeting the K-pop group backstage at one of their concerts in 2017, and they said the guys worked themselves so hard that they “collapsed” after the show.

“What really shocked me was when BTS was on stage, they were so powerful and perfect. But when it all ended, they said, ‘Thank you’ and gave their final greetings, waving to fans as they got off stage, and as soon as they were no longer in the camera frame they all collapsed on the floor,” they shared. “The staff was fanning them, cooling them down. Suga was literally supported by staff members, who linked their arms with him to hold him up. It was obvious that they gave 100 percent. And then, they were carried to the waiting room. Since it happened backstage, the fan’s would never know.”

OMG. How scary is that? As fans know, the shocking story comes almost one year after the Korean band announced they were going to take a hiatus to “rest and relax.”

“We would like to announce that for the first time since their debut, BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation. Today’s performance will mark the last scheduled event before the members prepare to take their vacations,” their record label, Big Hit Entertainment, wrote in a statement at the time. “This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators. This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly.”

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기 휴가 알림 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/fV4Aw5UNY4 — BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) August 11, 2019

“During this time, the members will rest and recharge in their own personal ways,” the statement continued. “Should you have an encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off. BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them.”

The guys returned to the stage that October after a two month hiatus.

