On Sunday, July 5, Charlie Puth took to Twitter and responded to BTS‘ fans who claimed that the “Attention” singer used the K-pop group for “clout” and “fame.”

“I don’t usually pay any mind to things like this, but something has to be said. This dangerous, toxic, internet screaming match between ‘fandoms’ has to stop. I’m 28 years old, so it doesn’t really mean anything to me when some person I don’t know writes a nasty message to me,” he wrote. “Saying things like, ‘I used BTS for clout.’ I don’t know what that means — I love those guys and they are super talented.”

…saying things like “I used BTS for clout”. I don’t know what that means- I love those guys and they are super talented. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 5, 2020

Charlie’s series of tweets came after members of the BTS ARMY left comments like, “Remember when you used Jungkook?” on his most recent TikTok video.

Charlie continued his thread and asked social media users to be nicer to each other.

“But what I do know is that 10 years ago, language like this directed towards me would’ve affected me deeply in a very negative way. And I’m thinking about all the other younger kids on twitter seeing stuff like this on a daily basis,” he explained. “It may sound cliché, but please be nicer to each other on here. No more screaming about made up nonsense. It does nobody any good. We all need to love each other MORE THAN EVER RIGHT NOW.”

It may sound cliche, but please be nicer to each other on here. No more screaming about made up nonsense. It does nobody any good. We all need to love each other MORE THAN EVER RIGHT NOW. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 5, 2020

For those who missed it, the BTS ARMY’s comments came after Charlie performed a duet of “We Don’t Talk Anymore” — his song with Selena Gomez — with Jungkook at the MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards in 2018. After his tweets hit the web, some members of the fandom apologized to the New Jersey native.

“Hi Charlie. I apologized on behalf of the mature ARMY. This is so embarrassing and thank you for being mature about this topic against you. Hope that you still have good eyes towards BTS,” one fan said. Another added, “He didn’t used BTS for clout and you can tell they are very good friends and they are respectful to each other! BTS even looks up to Charlie Puth as an inspiration and you are degrading him!”

omayghad. leave @charlieputh alooone! he didn't used BTS for clout and you can tell they are very good friends and they are respectful to each other! BTS even look up to Charlie Puth as an inspiration and you are degrading him! Charlie is a passionate man when it comes to music! https://t.co/9uGN8rOYlO — hello, BTS! 🦋🥀 (@bangtaaannnieee) July 6, 2020

Previously, Charlie has been vocal about being a fan of BTS. In a since deleted tweet from 2017, he wrote, “I really like BTS’ music.”

At the time, BTS replied with, “We really like Charlie Puth’s music.”

