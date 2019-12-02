Does Charlie Puth have a girlfriend? Who is she? Which celebs has he been linked to in the past? For the “We Don’t Talk Anymore” crooner, these are just a few of the burning questions that his fans need answered!

Well guys, the musician is currently dating model Charlotte Lawrence, and we’re seriously living for their relationship. ICYMI, rumors first hit the web that they were an item after the singer was spotted attending some fashion shows with Charlotte during NYFW back in February. Then, on Valentine’s Day, they finally made things Instagram official.

But who did Charlie date before her? It was honestly a long and complicated road for him to find his true love, and we’re breaking it all down for you. Yep, he’s been linked to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars over the years! From Selena Gomez to Meghan Trainor, scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to the singer’s past relationships.

