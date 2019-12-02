Bella Thorne
Enter the Bella chapter. This one was pretty messy as it played out on social media. The quick version: Bella and Charlie were seen one weekend hanging out at the beach – and then walked the red carpet together at Jingle Ball. To everyone, including Charlie, they seemed to be an item. But then, Bella’s ex-boyfriend Tyler Posey did an interview, which made it seem like she and Ty were still an item. Charlie took to Twitter to apologize to the Teen Wolf actor.
But as it turns out, that interview was done long before Tyler and Bella split. So she didn’t cheat on him with Charlie. In Bella’s eyes, she wasn’t even dating Charlie.
“Basically, Ty and I stopped dating and Charlie had been tweeting about me for a while. He was trying to reach out to me. I had hung out with him twice. We went to the movies. He was cool. I was like, ‘You’re really talented. Holy sh-t. You’re f-cking great, dude.’ And then he invited me to Jingle Ball to watch him perform, and I had never done that before. So I was like this is cool, I get to watch behind the stage, especially because I was thinking of maybe going back into singing. So I thought this was a cool experience and then everything just got way blown out of proportion,” the 20-year-old she said on The Jenny McCarthy Show.
YIKES — this was truly a hot mess.
She continued, “And Charlie saw an old news article and he didn’t look at the date. And the date is old and it’s about me and Ty. So he didn’t even text me though or talk to me about it. I just woke up and my bestie Alexa called me and was like ‘Yo, Charlie’s crazy, like those tweets. Bella go on Twitter right now.’ I go on and I’m like ‘Oh my goodness,’ and then I felt super bad because he really thinks I was still with Ty. So I kept calling him, he wouldn’t answer my calls. Then he just starts texting me I was like, ‘Yo, that’s, like, straight up a lie. Like, why’d you tweet that?’ and Ty calls me like ‘What’s all this about?’ He should have just called me.”
And for Charlie’s side, well he really has no interest in talking about it, ever again. When he was on The Zach Sang Show, he straight up refused to get into any details about the Bella drama, but that’s obviously over.