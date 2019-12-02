Selena Gomez

So let’s take it back a bit now. Charlie and Selena collaborated on Charlie’s hit song “We Don’t Talk Anymore” — and while Selena claims they were always just friends, fans always had a feeling there might’ve been something more to this story. Especially after Charlie publicly dissed Sel’s ex Justin Bieber during a concert when he was singing the tune. So what really went down?

Charlie eventually revealed to Billboard when talking about the song that he and the “Come and Get It” songstress had a brief relationship that really left an impact on him.

“It’s about a particular moment in my life, when someone very close to me wanted the attention of somebody else. When I found that out and we ended it, I might have done some shady things too, and she might have asked me, ‘How long has this been going on?'” he said. “I don’t kiss and tell, but the only way a song like that can come across as real is if there’s something else going on behind the scenes. And that’s what was happening [with Selena]. Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful. And it really messed me up. I’m trying to put this the best way possible: It wasn’t like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in — what I was getting myself into.”

So although he felt rather hurt by the end of it all, he enjoyed working with Selena.

“You gather up a bunch of emotion with the life shovel, throw it in the life bucket, mix it up. And she evoked such good emotion on that song, it was a pleasure working with her. That’s why I’m always happy to sing it, even though it came from a dark point in my life,” he added. And in case you were wondering, he confirmed that they really don’t talk anymore.