Charlie Puth‘s new girlfriend has been the question on everyone’s lips after he posted a photo with an unidentified woman on Instagram on December 2, 2022. However, after fan speculation and some good ole detective work, there is a name to the mystery woman! Keep reading to meet Brooke Sansone, Charlie’s girlfriend.

When Did Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone Start Dating?

The singer-songwriter first revealed that he had a girlfriend and is “in love” during an episode of The Howard Stern Show that aired on October 18, 2022.

“I’m with somebody now,” Charlie revealed to Howard Stern, adding that he’s “in love.” The interviewer went on to ask about the pair’s future. “Do you think this is it,” Howard inquired. “Yes,” the “Light Switch” artist replied without hesitation.

“[She’s] someone that I grew up with,” Charlie explained without dropping his girlfriend’s name. “As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it’s really nice to have someone close to you that you’ve known for a really long time.”

The “Left and Right” artist then dished that his current flame is from the same small town in New Jersey that he grew up in. “She’s always been very, very nice to me and I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future, because what is life without valleys and peaks, she would be there for me as well,” he said.

It’s unclear when exactly the two started dating, but Brooke posted an Instagram photo of Charlie and herself posed with friends and family while on vacation in Cape Cod on July 18, 2022.

On December 2, 2022, Charlie went Instagram official with his (then unidentified) girlfriend on his birthday. “Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!! (Happy birthday to me.),” he wrote as the caption alongside photos of the couple getting cozy in a photo booth.

Are Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone Engaged?

The pair announced their engagement on September 7, 2023, with a joint Instagram post.

“I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes,” Charlie wrote. “I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

Who Is Brooke Sansone?

Brooke, 23, graduated from the College of Charleston in 2021 with a bachelor of science in marketing. Per her LinkedIn profile, she currently works as a digital marketing and public relations coordinator for the design firm Butter and Eggs Interiors in New York City.

Along with that, Brooke also has a passion for fashion! She runs an Instagram account called The Closet Next Door, where she and Olivia D’Angelo curate outfits for different occasions for their over 4,000 followers. The New Jersey native is also active on both Instagram and TikTok, where she posts her daily looks, clothing hauls and lifestyle content. Her TikTok has over 8,000 followers.

