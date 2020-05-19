It was just announced that BTS member Jungkook has been tested for the coronavirus after going to a restaurant with friends. The musician said he felt “deeply regretful” for not following the social distancing guidelines.

The 22-year-old was reportedly spotted hanging out with NCT 127’s Jaehyun, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and Cha Eunwoo from ASTRO back in April. According to the K-pop group’s management, Big Hit Entertainment, the test results came back negative.

“Jungkook visited a restaurant and bar in the neighborhood of Itaewon with his acquaintances,” a statement from Big Hit Entertainment read. “He showed no symptoms of COVID-19 such as coughing or a fever following the visit. He voluntarily received a test for COVID-19 at a government-designated hospital and tested negative. The artist himself is currently feeling deeply regretful for not having faithfully contributed to the entire society’s social distancing efforts.”

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that over 4,900,000 people have contracted virus so far, resulting in more than 320,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People have been asked to avoid public spaces, stay indoors and and quarantine themselves during this time.

Back in April, P!nk revealed via Instagram that she had recovered from the deadly disease.

“Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative,” the singer wrote. “It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling said that she had symptoms but never got tested.

“For last two weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (though haven’t been tested),” she tweeted. “Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered.”

