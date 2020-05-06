If your prom was canceled due to the coronavirus quarantine, that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate! Yep, internet sensation Loren Gray just teamed up with fashion designer Betsey Johnson to give fans — who unfortunately had to miss the dance this year — something super special.

During a Q&A on Betsey’s Instagram over the weekend, the TikTok star hosted a virtual prom and get this — she even shared some of her best makeup and hair tips! Now, the 18-year-old has opened up to J-14 exclusively about what the event meant to her and how she is staying positive during this difficult time.

“It sucks that prom was canceled this year and even though this can’t replace it, I’m excited to be a part of something that’s helping to make up for it in a way. I just want fans to have fun!” the influencer gushed.

So what is her most important hair and makeup tip, you ask? Well, she told us, “My advice is to always just play around with as many different new products and styles as you can! It took me so long to figure out what works for me and what I like the best, and I still love trying new things all the time. Just have fun with it and figure out what works for you!”

As for what people can do to stay positive while stuck inside due to the quarantine, Loren explained that keeping yourself busy is super important.

“I’m finding it super helpful to really focus on one thing to keep myself busy,” the brunette beauty shared. “Writing and making music every day has made this all so much easier for me. So finding a few things to work on can help take your mind off things and really help. Also, even though we’re social distancing it doesn’t mean we can’t communicate with our friends and family! I’ve been FaceTiming non-stop which has been fun and really helpful for me. ”

