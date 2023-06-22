V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, is a social butterfly. The BTS member has so many friends in the South Korean entertainment industry, that he even has a friend group nicknamed “Wooga Squad.” Keep reading to see who is included in V’s friend group!

What Is V’s ‘Wooga Squad’?

ICYMI, V made his acting debut in the 2016 K-drama titled Hwarang, where he met most of his friend group, now coined “Wooga Squad.” After meeting famous Korean actors Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik, the trio immediately hit it off. Park Seo Joon later introduced his two costars to Parasite actor Choi Woo-shik and South Korean rapper Peakboy, creating their iconic friend group.

“WOOGA” is an abbreviation for the Korean phrase: “Woori-ga Gajok-inka?” which translates to “Are we Family?” since they spend so much time together.

The friend group starred in the 2022 Disney+ reality series In the Soop: Friendcation, where the young men spend a four-day friendship trip that takes them to the Goseong area.

Who Are the ‘Wooga Squad’ Members?

V certainly needs no introduction, as he’s one of the most famous K-pop stars in the world, a member of the biggest band in the world, BTS. He is the “maknae” of his friend group, a.k.a. the youngest (born in 1995).

As for Park Seo-joon, the A-list squad’s spearhead is one of the most famous actors in South Korea. If you’ve ever watched a K-drama before, you *definitely* recognize Park Seo Joon. The actor has starred in Dream High, Kill Me, Heal Me, Hwarang, Fight for My Way, Be With You, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Itaewon Class, Record of Youth and so much more. He is also the oldest “Wooga Squad” member, born in 1988.

“Wooga Squad” member Choi Woo-shik is royalty in the entertainment world. You probably recognize him from his leading role in the Oscar-winning 2019 film, Parasite, or even the legendary South Korean 2016 horror movie, Train to Busan. He’s also starred in multiple K-dramas, including the highly popular Our Beloved Summer, which premiered in 2021.

Park Hyung Sik is another iconic K-drama actor, starring in fan-favorite shows such as The Heirs, The High Society, Soundtrack #1 and of course, Strong Girl Bong-soon (highly recommend a watch).

Peakboy is the only other musician in the friend group alongside V. The rapper released his first mini-album Portrait in 2018.

