V just dropped his highly anticipated music video for new single “FRI(END)S” — and it includes a lot of couples hugging, kissing and fighting. On top of all that, the BTS singer also has a love interest in the video, which fans may recognize from a popular show on Netflix. Keep reading to find out who the actress is.

Who Is the Actress In BTS V’s Music Video ‘FRI(END)S’?

The British actress in V’s music video is Ruby Sear, who you might recognize for her role in the No. 1 show on Netflix right now, The Gentlemen.

“I got very lucky with that one,” Ruby told I-M of booking The Gentlemen. “I think the casting team liked me because I am from Southend [Southend-on-Sea, Essex] and my natural accent fitted what Guy was looking for.”

Ruby plays Gabrielle, a mysterious hired gun-woman. “Basically she is a tough woman with a strong character, who gets entangled with the hoodlum families. She’ll take on any job, no matter how big or small, never letting her conscience get in the way. She is the peak of professionalism… until she meets Jimmy Chang, that is!”

Ruby, 23, is pretty new to the acting world but is also a super talented painter. On her Instagram, where she boasts over 30,000 followers, the British actress often posts her artwork online.

The artist is also the daughter of a renowned British TV star Juliet Sear, who is known for her work as a baker, TV presenter and social media influencer.

Behind the camera, however, her projects include Code Switching, VHS East London and The Red Lake – three short films she wrote, produced and directed in 2019. She also cowrote a short called When Fate Calls, which she worked on with her brother the same year.

What Is BTS V’s Song ‘FRI(END)S’ About?

V’s latest song is about getting out of the friend-zone, and the music video includes the K-pop star walking on his own while running into numerous couples: from the bus, the store and restaurant. The second half of the video includes V running those same errands, but this time, with a partner. However, this time all of the couples surrounding him are fighting.

“FRI(END)S” marks V’s first musical drop since releasing his debut album Layover in September 2023, amid his ongoing military enlistment.

ICYMI, V and the rest of the members of BTS are currently enlisted in the South Korean military, with plans to return as a group sometime in 2025. In South Korea, it’s mandatory for all able-bodied men to serve for around two years due to the ongoing threat in North Korea.

