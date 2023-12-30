Since BTS debuted, fans have been dying to know more about their love life, to no avail! While the boys have rarely stirred up dating rumors (or confirmed any romantic relationships), one member has faced dating speculation with a certain BLACKPINK member. We broke down V‘s love life, those romance rumors with Jennie Kim and more.

Keep reading to uncover the K-pop star’s relationship status.

Is BTS’ V Single?

It’s unclear if V is currently single or in a romantic relationship, as nearly all K-pop stars keep their relationships private. In fact, many K-pop labels even have dating bans, since online hate usually follows from an idol being in a relationship, unfortunately.

The group opened up about dating during their Rolling Stone June 2021 cover story, and whether they worry about their fans’ reactions to the prospect of them dating.

“The ARMY is a diverse group,” Suga said, referencing their fan base. “In this hypothetical situation, some may accept it, some may not. Whether it’s dating or something else, they’re all individuals, and they will understand things differently.”

On top of that, V, along with all of the members of BTS, are currently enlisted in the South Korean military — which makes being in a relationship pretty difficult. ICYMI, it is mandatory for all able-bodied men born in the country to complete two years of military service before turning 28 years old.

Are BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie Dating?

V and Jennie were first rumored to be dating in May 2022, when pictures of the two K-pop stars driving through Jeju Island, South Korea, started to circulate throughout social media.

Jennie’s music company, YG Entertainment, released a statement following the release of the pics: “We can not confirm anything about our artists’ personal lives. We ask for your understanding.”

The photos showed the two stars’ side profiles, and many fans assumed it was Photoshopped. However, it raised many fans’ eyebrows since this wasn’t the first time the pair have been connected publicly. In December 2021, V followed Jennie’s Instagram page, causing BTS and BLACKPINK fans to combust – but then quickly unfollowed it again. This was especially noticeable since V only follows 7 people: his band members and BTS’ official IG.

In May 2023, the pair were ​seemingly seen holding hands while walking through the streets of Paris, according to a TikTok video that surfaced online.

Neither V nor Jennie have confirmed dating rumors since they began back in 2022.

