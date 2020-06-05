A lot can change in ten years, just ask Victoria Justice! When we chatted with the Victorious actress back in 2008, it was all about Nickelodeon, her movie with Dylan and Cole Sprouse and Big Time Rush. Fans will absolutely love the trip down memory lane! Make sure to watch out throwback interview with Victoria above.

Twice a month, J-14 is throwing it back to interviews with your favorite celebrities for our Rewind series. Stars like Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande all chatted with J-14 before becoming global super stars and the nostalgia is real!

