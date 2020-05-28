A lot can change in just nine years, just ask Debby Ryan! When we chatted with the now-married actress back in 2008, it was all about Suite Life on Deck and Dylan and Cole Sprouse. While the former Disney Channel starlet is in a totally different place in her life these days — having gone on to star in the Netflix show Insatiable and create her very own podcast, T”here You Are with Debby Ryan” — fans will absolutely love the trip down memory lane! Especially because it proves just how amazing she has been from the very beginning. Make sure to watch the video above!

Twice a month, J-14 is throwing it back to interviews with your favorite celebrities for our Rewind series. Stars like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and the Jonas Brothers all chatted with J-14 before becoming global super stars, and the nostalgia is real!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.