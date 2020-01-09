This may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been 15 years since the TV show Zoey 101 premiered. The Nickelodeon series aired its first episode on January 9, 2005, and concluded on May 2, 2008, and fans are pretty shook over how fast time has flown by. It feels like just yesterday viewers were watching Jamie Lynn Spears, Victoria Justice, Paul Butcher, Erin Sanders and Christopher Massey on their TV screens, and there’s not a day that goes by that they don’t miss it, TBH.

Fans may not know this, but there were actually a ton of celebrity guest stars throughout the four seasons that the show aired. Yep, stars like Ashley Benson, Doug Brochu, Shane Harper, Jennette McCurdy, Drake Bell, Miranda Cosgrove, Daniella Monet and more made appearances on the show long before they were famous! Wow, who knew?

They're not the only ones…

