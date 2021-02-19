Before he took over TikTok, Paul Butcher was a Nickelodeon star. Fans may remember him as Dustin Brooks from Zoey 101, but now he’s all grown up!

His claim to fame came from playing the younger brother to Jamie Lynn Spears‘ Zoey Brooks on the fan-favorite series from 2005 until 2008, but he actually had a few smaller roles before his big break on the show. Prior to his stint at Pacific Coast Academy, Paul appeared on All That, NYPD Blue, That ’70s Show, Bones and more. Once Zoey 101 came to its bittersweet end, the actor nabbed a few guest-starring spots before heading to college at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Over the years, he’s also dabbled in the music industry and released a few singles, his most recent in 2020. Amid spearheading the campaign for a possible Zoey 101 reboot series, Paul is also making a name for himself on TikTok. The actor has become pretty famous on the video-sharing app for what fans have called his “thirst traps,” and his followers can’t get enough!

Wondering what else Paul has been up to since his Nickelodeon days? Scroll through our gallery to see his transformation over the years.

