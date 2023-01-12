Are you ready? Zoey 101 is returning as a YA movie for Paramount+ in 2023! That’s right, the beloved Nickelodeon series will return, and nearly the entire cast is set to reprise their roles — Jamie Lynn Spears included! Keep reading for everything we know.

What Will the ‘Zoey 101’ Revival Movie Be About?

The movie is set to follow the Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite for a wedding in the present day, according to Deadline. Production for the film is already underway, and a premiere date is slated for later this year exclusively on Paramount+.

“Zoey was the problem solver and the good-at-everything girl. But we need to add some depth to her,” Jamie told The Hollywood Reporter in May 2020 about where her character would be now. “She and Chase would definitely have some type of tangled love story. I don’t think they would have just left PCA and gotten married. Maybe Zoey would be working in fashion in some capacity.”

Who Is Returning for the ‘Zoey 101’ Movie?

Of course, Jamie Lynn Spears will return to reprise her role as Zoey Brooks and is also set to executive produce the film. Original series cast members also returning to reprise their roles are Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Christopher Massey (Michael Barret), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo).

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love,” Jamie shared in a statement. “As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.”

