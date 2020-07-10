The cast of Zoey 101 has officially reunited and spilled all the tea about their upcoming appearance on All That exclusively to J-14! Jamie Lynn Spears (who played Zoey), Paul Butcher (who played Dustin), Christopher Massey (who played Michael), Erin Sanders (who played Quinn), Matthew Underwood (who played Logan), Sean Flynn (who played Chase) and Kristin Herrera (who played Dana) not only teased the sure-to-be hilarious sketch, but spilled some behind-the-scenes secrets from their time on the Nickelodeon set.

They opened up about riding scooters around onset for the “Jet-X” episode and even revealed that Jamie Lynn wasn’t even IN some of the scenes during “The Curse of PCA” episode. Yep, these stars really didn’t hold back! Make sure to watch the video above and tune into All That on Saturday, July 11, at 8:30 pm ET/PT to catch the Zoey 101 cast together again.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.