Get this, you guys — Jamie Lynn Spears would be totally down if her daughter, Maddie, starred in a possible Zoey 101 reboot, and we are so here for this!

“It’s really strange to look at my now-12-year-old and be like, ‘Oh my gosh, like, I was on a show at this point.’ It’s bizarre, I’m like, I can’t imagine,” the former Nickelodeon star told Entertainment Tonight. “But then I see all the things that she does that are so amazing. I’m like, I could’ve never stepped up in those ways. So it just really is cool to be able to put myself where she is and what I was doing at this time.”

She added, “Maybe she could play Zoey when she was younger or something.”

As fans know, this isn’t the first time the 29-year-old hinted at a new version of the show. Back in May, Jamie confirmed that she and Nickelodeon have been “having conversations” about a full “more mature” Zoey 101 reboot. Now, she’s spilled even more tea on the possibly of the series coming back to TV.

“It’s just [hard during] quarantine and all this stuff. I think putting everyone’s safety first is what we are trying to do right now. And conversations that were started before this have kind of [taken] a slow pace, as everything else in the world,” the actress explained. “I think we are still having the conversations and figuring out how to tell the story in a way that is going to do it justice, because we want it to be good. We want it to relate to the fans. That’s why the show worked in the first place, because we connected to our fans and where they were in their life. So we want to make sure we find a home and the best story to tell.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.