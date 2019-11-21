So it turns out, the cast reunited to film a special episode of All That! That’s right, Jamie Lynn Spears, Paul Butcher, Sean Flynn, Christopher Massey, Kristin Herrera, Erin Sanders and Matthew Underwood are all set to reprise their Zoey 101 roles for an upcoming All That sketch called “Thelma Stump,” and this is seriously the best news ever.

Fans won’t have to wait too long to see their favorite stars on screen together again, because the episode of All That featuring the Zoey 101 cast is set to premiere in early 2020.

Paul shared an epic behind-the-scenes snap from on set, and fans were seriously living for it.

“The quality of this photo might not be great.. but what’s coming is,” he captioned it.

Jamie also posted a snap of her script, but unfortunately, she blocked out most of the words.

Paul previously spoke of the possibility of a reboot, telling TooFab back in August, “I can’t necessarily confirm, but just connect the dots is all I’m going to say. Things are looking good. I’m definitely interested. I know a lot of people are interested. We have talked to people about it. Nothing is confirmed yet, but things look good.”

“I’m not going to say exactly what it’s for, but things are definitely happening,” the actor also told Seventeen Magazine.

As fans know, everyone first started speculating that the show was coming back after the entire cast reunited in July 2019. Paul, Sean, Christopher, Erin, Victoria Justice, Dan Schneider (the shows creator), Jack Salvatore and Abby Wilde all hung out, and seeing them all together again brought on some major nostalgia.

Jamie unfortunately couldn’t make it because she was in Atlanta, but she was definitely missed! The actress shared a video that her costars sent her during their get together, and fans’ hearts were seriously bursting.

“Not only did I miss the reunion, but I also missed the FaceTime because I’m lame and fell asleep,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank y’all for the video and hope to see y’all very soon.”

Although Victoria isn’t going to star in the All That episode, when Life & Style Magazine asked Victoria if she’d be willing to reprise her role as Lola Martinez, she exclaimed, “Yeah!”

“It was a lot of fun. It was great getting back together,” the actress added about their recent hang out session. “It really just brought back old times and so many great memories. I just remember sitting there and looking at everyone’s faces and just feeling like no one had really changed. Like, things had obviously changed but we were still like at our core the same people and it just felt so comfortable and so familiar, so that was a really nice feeling. It was really fun.”

This on screen reunion is definitely going to be epic!