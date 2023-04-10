Can you believe it’s been 15 years since the last episode of Zoey 101 aired?! The show starred Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey, a student at Pacific Coast Academy, a dreamlike school in California. Since the show’s end, Jamie is all grown up and has kids of her own now!

The Nickelodeon alum had her first child, Maddie Briann Aldridge, with now ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge in 2008 — not long after the last season of Zoey 101 aired. She gave birth to second daughter, Ivey Joan Watson, in 2018, whom she shares with husband Jamie Watson.

Outside of family life, Jamie Lynn is set to make her return as Zoey in a Paramount+ reboot movie of the iconic Nickelodeon series.

The film is set to follow the Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite for a wedding in the present day, according to Deadline. Production for the film wrapped in March 2023, and a premiere date is slated for later this year exclusively on Paramount+.

Of course, Jamie Lynn will return to reprise her role as Zoey Brooks and is also set to executive produce the film. Original series cast members also returning to reprise their roles are Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Christopher Massey (Michael Barret), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo).

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love,” Jamie shared in a statement. “As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.”

“Zoey was the problem solver and the good-at-everything girl. But we need to add some depth to her,” Jamie told The Hollywood Reporter in May 2020 about where her character would be now. “She and Chase would definitely have some type of tangled love story. I don’t think they would have just left PCA and gotten married. Maybe Zoey would be working in fashion in some capacity.”

