Get ready to see this Good Luck Charlie alum like never before! Yep, that’s right, Eric Allan Kramer — who played Bob Duncan in the throwback Disney Channel series — made an epic appearance on the Season 2 premiere of Sydney To The Max, which aired on Monday, March 23.

As fans know, Sydney To The Max stars Ruth Righi, Ava Kolker, Jackson Dollinger and Christian J. Simon. The first season followed Sydney and her dad Max who live with her grandmother in Oregon. Each episode showed the middle school student and her BFF, Olive, who often found themselves stuck in some sticky situations. Throughout the series, Sydney quickly learned that her father had gone through some of the same things she is, when he was growing up.

Now, the show’s second season is finally here and the Disney Channel alum made his comeback to the network as Coach Carlock, Sydney and Olive’s brand new fencing coach, in an episode titled “Father of The Bribe.” He seemed to take a liking to Sydney and put her on the team, but the teen gets upset after she found out that she may have only nabbed a spot on the team because her dad had helped the coach in the past.

Get this, you guys, there’s more than one new Sydney To The Max episode this week. The show is set to premiere with a week of five new episodes, ending on Friday, March 27 at 8:00P.M. EST/PST on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. Following the debut week, new episodes will premiere Fridays at 8:00 P.M. EST/PST.

But that’s not even the best part! J-14 recently got the chance to catch up with the hilarious cast, and not only did they hey spill a bunch of behind-the-scenes secrets from the upcoming season, but even shared their favorite moments from set!

