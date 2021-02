Disney Channel star Jackson Dollinger is spilling the tea! The actor caught up with J-14 exclusively and teased what fans can expect to see when Sydney to the Max season 3 premieres. But that’s not all! The talented teen also got real about playing Young Max on the show, and looked back at his first day on set. Be sure to watch the video above.

