They did it! So many stars nabbed 2022 Grammy Award nominations and had the best reactions.

On Tuesday, November 23, the Recording Academy announced their full list of nominees, which included first-time nominations for Olivia Rodrigo and Selena Gomez, among others. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, for one, nabbed seven total nominations across these categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocals Album, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video.

“Woke up this morning to 7 Grammy nominations,” the songstress wrote on Instagram. “When I was younger, my family lived a few blocks from the Staples Center, where the Grammys took place every year. I would always walk outside the arena and look at the plaques on the ground with all the winners’ names in wide eyed wonder. I went to the Grammy Museum so many of my free weekends bc I was so fascinated by the history of the show and all of the incredible musicians that made it up.”

Olivia — who released her debut record, SOUR, in May of this year — also got a cake to celebrate her achievements. “You did it bitch,” the sweet treat read. It was also adorned with the number seven in red icing.

Selena, for her part, was nominated in the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category for her Spanish-Language EP Revelación, which was released in March of this year.

“Are you kidding me!? Revelación is nominated for a GRAMMY!” the former Disney Channel star shared via Instagram. “This project is so special to me for so many reasons and I could not have made it happen without this incredible team of people by my side. I am forever grateful to each and every one of you. And, of course, MY FANS.”

Ever since its release, Selena has spoken highly of this project. When speaking with Vogue in their April 2021 issue, the songstress referred to the collection of songs as “an homage to my heritage.”

“A lot of my fan base is Latin, and I’ve been telling them this album was going to happen for years,” Selena further explained. “But the fact that it’s coming out during this specific time is really cool.”

These aren’t the only musicians who nabbed Grammy noms for 2022. Scroll through our gallery to see how your other favorite stars reacted to their Grammy Award nominations.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.