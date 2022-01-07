Fun in the sun! Shawn Mendes showed off his sweet smile while hitting a Miami beach with friends on Thursday, January 6.

The shirtless singer’s abs were on full display as he took a dip in the water and laid out in the bright sunshine. Shawn, 23, wore black swim trunks while laughing and looking happier than ever during his relaxing day out. The “In My Blood” crooner’s beach day comes on the helm of his split with Camila Cabello after two years together. Despite their split, TMZ obtained photos on Thursday of Shawn and Camila walking their dog Tarzan whilst out in Miami. This marked the first time they were spotted together since calling it quits.

On November 17, 2021, the two shared a joint statement via Instagram Stories announcing their breakup.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the musicians wrote at the time. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Following the split, both stars spoke about their relationships with social media. Camila told fans on December 26 that she would be on a “detox till the new year” in an Instagram Stories post. Shawn, for his part, uploaded a video to his Instagram on December 30 and went more in-depth about what he’s been going through.

“I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you to everybody who has been connecting with ‘It’ll Be Okay’ and posting videos,” he shared, referring to his latest single. “I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it. But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what’s going on.”

He continued, “When I make music, the ultimate goal is to be sitting there and have my own truth revealed to me. And a lot of the time when I’m writing songs, I’m usually using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself that I wouldn’t be able through by just talking with people or thinking about it.”

After further discussing his songwriting process, Shawn concluded his message by showing “love and appreciation” for his fans.

“I see you guys and I see how much love you’re giving this song and giving me and that means the world to me. So thank you, I love you guys.”

Scroll through our gallery to see photos from Shawn’s recent beach day.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.