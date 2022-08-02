Are longtime couple Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan still together? Fans are speculating that the pair has officially gone their separate ways following an on-again, off-again relationship for years. Keep reading for more details.

Are Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan Still Together?

The couple made their last public appearance together in December 2021, when Violetta supported Ansel at the premiere for his movie West Side Story. While walking the red carpet, the actor placed a kiss on his girlfriend’s head. As breakup rumors started to swirl while the two kept their relationship out of the public eye, they were spotted walking around New York City in together in April 2022. One month later, the duo attended Met Gala afterparties together, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail at the time.

Split speculation between the two really came to a head in August 2022, when TMZ obtained pictures of Ansel seemingly sharing a smooch with a women whilst on vacation in Italy. In the pictures, the man who appeared to be Ansel passionately kissed a mystery women, who had her legs wrapped around his waist. The publication reported that the woman in the photos was not Violetta. It also appeared that all traces of Ansel have also been removed from Violetta’s Instagram page.

Reps for Ansel and Violetta did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

How Long Have Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan Been Together?

The duo first started dating in 2012 after meeting in high school.

“I didn’t even know he went to my school — I just thought he was really attractive. I looked at him and told my friend, ‘Oh, my God, that guy’s so hot,’ and she’s like, ‘Oh that’s Ansel, he goes to LaGuardia.’ Then he walked up to us and said, ‘What’s good?’ and [Violetta mimes a fist bump]. I thought he liked her!” the dancer told Cosmopolitan in December 2017 of their romance. “He waited for me [after school] the next day and told our friend to introduce us and I was like, ‘OK, he totally liked me yesterday.’ Then, I made her come with us to Starbucks. We exchanged numbers and became friends, and then we started dating when I was at the end of sophomore year.”

News of their split broke in 2014, however the two reconciled their romance in February 2015 and stayed strong until 2022 split rumors.

Did Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan Break Up?

Neither Ansel nor Violetta have spoken publicly about split rumors.

