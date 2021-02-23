Years after John Green‘s hit novel The Fault in Our Stars was officially published, the characters of Hazel Grace Lancaster and Augustus Waters were brought to the big screen. Starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, the total tearjerker premiered in June 2014, and quickly became a fan favorite.

The love story was all about a teenage cancer patient (Hazel) who falls in love with a cancer survivor (Gus). Between the quotable lines and romantic moments that the couple share, they face some ups and downs, especially when it’s revealed that Gus’ cancer has returned. The heartbreaking film and its accompanying novel have been responsible for a lot of tears since their respective releases.

Other than Shailene and Ansel, the movie also starred Nat Wolff, Willem Dafoe, Laura Dern, Sam Trammell and Lidewij Vliegenthart. Over the years, the cast has stayed in the spotlight and nabbed some pretty major roles in various TV shows and movies. Scroll through our gallery and find out what the cast of The Fault in Our Stars is up to now!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.