JoJo Siwa is off the market, once again! Following her split with Kylie Prew this summer, the Dance Moms alum has moved on with TikToker Avery Cyrus! Keep reading for everything we know about Avery.

When Did Kylie and JoJo Split Up?

Kylie and JoJo were dating for a couple months prior to their breakup in the beginning of the summer. “I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious so I don’t really wanna talk about it for a while,” Kylie explained during an Instagram Live in August 2022, which has since been re-shared on TikTok. “Someone asked me if I am single. I am. I have been single for almost two months.”

She continued, “It’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it’s not, and I just want to clear the air.”

Who Is Avery Cyrus?

Avery — who, by the way, is not related to Miley Cyrus — is a TikToker with a pretty large platform! She has seven smillion followers and is a leader in the LGBTQ+ community.

Avery, 22, told Cliche Magazine in February 2022 that she hopes her TikTok page can provide a haven for young LGBTQ fans who might feel isolated or lonely. “I really hope that they can use my content as a safe space and I hope it sends the message that they are never alone in anything they are feeling or going through. Also, I want to help people to not be afraid to be their authentic self!”

In July 2020, Avery and fellow TikToker Soph Mosca announced that they were in a relationship — which led to many TikToks and social media buzz surrounding their romance. However, the pair called it quits in early August 2022 after releasing statements on their Instagram Stories.

When Did Avery and JoJo Start Dating?

On September 12, JoJo shared a TikTok video of her and Avery sharing a kiss in a photo booth, captioning it, “happiest girl.” Days before that, Avery posted a TikTok video of herself flying all the way from Florida to JoJo just to give her a hug.

Prior to confirming their romance on TikTok, the duo made multiple videos together in August, including a “best friend mukbang,” which confused a lot of fans. JoJo talked about her relationship with Avery in an August interview with Talent Recap.

“Avery has been a really good friend of mine for like six months now,” JoJo said. “She’s awesome, she’s literally the coolest and I’m really grateful to have her as a friend in my life. She’s a really really really good friend.”

We guess Avery’s a really really really good girlfriend, too!

