Happy Pride Month! ICYMI, the month of June commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and their fight for equal rights. Since June 2023 began, celebrities have started to celebrate Pride, from attending events and parades to posting on social media. Keep reading to see how some of your favorite celebs are celebrating Pride Month.

One of the first celebs to post in celebration of Pride Month was Demi Lovato. The Disney Channel alum posted a sweet message to their followers via Instagram.

“HAPPY PRIDE MONTH BB’S!!! I’m so happy to celebrate our LGBTQIA+ community, today and everyday!!” she wrote. “As a nonbinary queer person, I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this community that is the epitome of resilience, excellence and joy. And for any and everyone navigating their sexual orientation and gender journey, know that you are all extraordinary and exactly who you’re supposed to be. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

Another celebrity who has posted about Pride Month is JoJo Siwa!

“3 words … love, acceptance, and celebration,” the Nickelodeon alum wrote per Instagram. “We really only get one life. love who YOU want to love, be with who is right for you, and spend time with people that make you feel like the most special person in the world, because you are🫶🏼 HAPPY PRIDE MONTH.”

JoJo came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021, and often opens up about her own experience via social media and interviews.

“I never wanted [my coming out] to be a big deal,” the Nickelodeon star told People during an April 2021 interview. “I’ve known since I was little.”

The singer has spoken candidly about her sexuality in various interviews over the years.

“I always knew with me, but I always said I’m not going to do anything with it or be like, ‘Hey, by the way, I’m gay, but I’m not in love with a girl yet,’” JoJo shared while on the “4D With Demi Lovato” podcast in July 2021. “I was like, ‘I’ll wait until I actually have a girlfriend or I have a girl that I’m in love with and I’ll do something with it.’ And that happened.”

Click through our gallery to see how celebrities are celebrating 2023’s Pride Month. Ally!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.