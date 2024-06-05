It seems JoJo Siwa may be off the market! The TikTok sensation was recently spotted packing on the PDA with Madison Rouge Alvarado, a contestant from the hit show So You Think You Can Dance.

Does JoJo Siwa Have a Girlfriend?

Fans seem to think that the singer has ~chosen her fighter~ and by fighter, we mean girlfriend! The 21-year-old was photographed kissing her rumored beau last week at LAX airport, according to ET.

While the two haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship, they have been spotted on a few other occasions. For one, Madison accompanied JoJo during her 21st birthday extravaganza at DisneyWorld!

Aside from some PDA, the two have supported each other on social media. Miranda showed some support for JoJo’s collaboration with doughbricks pizza. The singer shared in June 2024 that she is working with the company during Pride month to sell an exclusive pie.

Under the post, Miranda commented “yesss!!🌈🍕😍,” which only fueled the dating speculation!

How Did JoJo Siwa and Madison Rouge Alvarado Meet?

Supporters of the songstress think that the rumored love birds met on set! Miranda competed in season 18 of So You Think You Can Dance — where it just so happened that JoJo was one of the judges.

During the finale, it was revealed that Madison placed third, however, JoJo had some words of wisdom for her.

“In between takes you were in pain, but during the takes you would have never known,” she said at the time. “And that, as a dancer, [motions strength]. Also, in ‘So You Think You Can Dance,’ it’s very rare for someone to go the entire season without being in the bottom. And you have done that.”

Who is Madison Rouge Alvarado?

In case you didn’t know, Madison, 21, is a professional dancer — and let’s just say, her portfolio is impressive! Before her time on SYTYCD, Madison was a dancer for Lady Gaga‘s Chromatica Ball tour, and she also danced for Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey.

