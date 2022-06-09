She’s always changing things up! Joey King is known for her major movies, but the actress also has a reputation for shaving her head for various roles. During her time in the spotlight, the Kissing Booth star has experienced some major hair transformations.

“I’ve never really had an attachment to my hair. I couldn’t care less what happens to it,” Joey told Allure in October 2018, revealing that he had shaved her head to star in Hulu’s The Act. “No part of me was nervous or was second-guessing it. So many people would ask me, ‘Are you really scared?’ or ‘Are you nervous?’ or say, ‘You’re so brave.’ And I’d go, ‘I’m not brave. I’m just cutting my hair off.'”

Even before chopping her signature brunette locks off, the actress had no problem experimenting with different colors or hair trends.

“After I was blonde for a little while, before I shaved my head, I got this crazy idea and I just went to the store, got a box of blue hair dye, and my sister dyed my hair blue for me,” Joey told the magazine. “And then, I had my future brother-in-law, just on a whim, cut my bangs for me.”

The Netflix star continued, “I know this sounds crazy, and not a lot of people will agree with me, but I think every woman should shave her head at least once in her life. It’s not like they’re going to regret it 10 years down the line when their hair is long again. It’s something that’s very freeing, really fun, and really empowering.”

Other than The Act, Joey had made the major chop for The Dark Knight Rises and Wish I Was Here. But the only one that really affected her was The Act shave because when filming The Kissing Booth 2, Joey had to wear a wig. When the final installment in the film franchise premiered, she gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her wig process with an Instagram video.

“I feel so lucky to have been able to play this character again,” she captioned the July 2020 post. “The amount of pride and excitement I feel towards #TheKissingBooth2 is out of this world. Our sequel makes my heart smile and I can’t wait for you to see it. Thank you for being on this journey with us.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Joey’s hair transformation over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.