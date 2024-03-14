The Bachelor’s Maria Georgas is truly the moment. In the process of trying to win Joey Graziadei’s heart, Maria has instead won the hearts of America. From her stylish wardrobe to her confidence and aura, keep reading to find out why the internet is obsessed with Maria — and if she’s set to be the next Bachelorette!

Where Is Maria Georgas From?

When Maria made her entrance on The Bachelor, she handed Joey a small Canadian flag. However, due to the Canadian government’s official rule, the national symbol was blurred.

Nonetheless, Joey asked Maria if she still lives there and she confirmed that she did but joked, “I can change that” — in true Maria fashion.

What Does Maria Georgas Do for a Living?

Maria isn’t shy in front of the camera most likely because she isn’t new to the industry! In 2005, she acted in the film, The Pacifier, alongside Vin Diesel. Aside from her acting stint, her ABC bio reveals that she is currently an executive assistant.

Fun fact! Maria’s father, Nick Georga, has been the president of Jubilee Candy since 2009. ICYDK, the corporation specializes in cake decorations, like producing sprinkles and even candy-coated chocolate chips.

Why Is Everyone Obsessed with Maria Georgas?

The Bachelor contestant first caught the attention of social media users thanks to her impressive wardrobe. When Maria first exited the limo, she wore a stunning dress by Ema Savahl Couture. Dresses from the designer can range from $1800 to $5000 — definitely one way to make an entrance!

Throughout the show, Maria used her impeccable style to her advantage. During one episode, the 29-year-old was mid-conversation with Joey, when she said she needed to change into something more comfortable.

When Maria returned, she opted for a lace two piece set featuring a maxi skirt and bra top — umm iconic!

TikTok users have flooded the platform to share their opinions on her extensive wardrobe and outfit changes. One commenter wrote “she PACKED that suitcase and she is serving,” while another shared, “I love her so much!! the outfits, she came to serve.”

Not only is her style undeniable, but so is her confidence and It-Girl aura — and fans can’t get enough.

Is Maria Georgas the Next Bachelorette?

Spoiler alerts! If you haven’t caught up with the Bachelor, we advise you to scroll away. Despite her iconic outfits and flirty personality, Maria did not land the final rose. However, she may be gearing up to accept a rose from the network!

When asked if she would consider being the next Bachelorette, Maria told E! News that “[she] always wanted to be on the show, but not once did [she] ever think [she] could get the opportunity to be the Bachelorette.”

While no confirmation has been made, we wouldn’t mind seeing more of Maria’s extensive closet!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.