We can’t wait till we can finally watch A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder on Netflix. Based on the book series of the same name by Holly Jackson, the show was adapted by BBC — and has already premiered in the UK. That being said, the series stars Wednesday star Emma Myers as Pip, alongside several other young rising actors! Keep reading for a breakdown on who is playing who in the upcoming series.

ICYMI, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder book series is comprised of four novels which follow Pip as she uncovers various mysteries.

The plot is as follows: “Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it,” per the BBC. “But smart and single minded Pip Fitz-Amobi isn’t so sure and she’s determined to prove it. And if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth?”

Other than Emma as Pip Fitz-Amobie, the cast includes Zain Iqbal, who plays Sal’s brother Ravi Singh, along with Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton, India Lillie Davies, Rahul Pattni, Henry Ashton and Mitu Panicucci, among others.

“From the moment we announced that A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder was coming to the BBC I know there’s been a huge amount of speculation from fans about who will play Pip and Ravi,” Fiona Campbell, the Controller of Youth Audience, BBC iPlayer and BBC Three, shared in a June 2023 statement. “In Emma and Zain we’ve found two actors who embody the characters so perfectly it will feel as though they’ve stepped straight from the pages of Holly’s books on to our screens. I can’t wait for BBC Three viewers to see them in action.”

Scroll through our gallery to meet a guide to the characters and cast of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.

