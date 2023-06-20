Emma Myers to Star in 'A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder': Cast, Release Date

Making a name for herself! Emma Myers stole the show as Enid Sinclair in Netflix’s Wednesday, but now, she’s starring in her own series. The actress is set to take the lead on the BBC’s forthcoming A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder adaptation.

“Thank you so much to @hojay92 for trusting me with Pip,” Emma shared via Instagram in June 2023, announcing that she’d be taking on the role of Pip Fitz-Amobi. “So excited for this.”

Keep reading for everything to know about the show, including cast, release date and more.

What Is ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ About?

Based on the book series of the same name by Holly Jackson, the series follows the story of teenager Pip.

“Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it,” the show’s description reads, per the BBC. “But smart and single minded Pip Fitz-Amobi isn’t so sure and she’s determined to prove it. And if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth?”

The A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder book series is comprised of four novels which follow Pip as she uncovers various mysteries.

Who Is Starring in ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’?

Other than Emma, up-and-coming actor Zain Iqbal is set to star as Ravi.

“From the moment we announced that A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder was coming to the BBC I know there’s been a huge amount of speculation from fans about who will play Pip and Ravi,” Fiona Campbell, the Controller of Youth Audience, BBC iPlayer and BBC Three, shared in a June 2023 statement. “In Emma and Zain we’ve found two actors who embody the characters so perfectly it will feel as though they’ve stepped straight from the pages of Holly’s books on to our screens. I can’t wait for BBC Three viewers to see them in action.”

When Will ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ Premiere?

Currently, no release date has been announced just yet. However, the show is set to start filming in England later this year.

