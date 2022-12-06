There’s no denying it, one of the most heartwarming, and dare we say, best parts of Netflix series Wednesday is the friendship between Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) and her lovable werewolf roommate, Enid Sinclar (played by Emma Myers). So, are the two actresses who play besties on the eight-episode show also friends IRL? Keep reading tolearn more about Jenna and Emma’s friendship.

Who Do Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers Play in ‘Wednesday’?

Wednesday premiered on November 23, 2022, serving as a new rendition of the iconic character from The Addams Family franchise, Wednesday Addams. The eight-episode series asks questions revolving around a teenaged Wednesday Addams, how she interacts with people and how she forms friendships, while also adding in supernatural elements, psychic abilities and a school for outcasts called Nevermore Academy.

At Nevermore, Wednesday meets her roommate Enid Sinclar, who is pretty much the anti-Wednesday. Enid is an optimistic, bubbly and gossip-loving werewolf who is waiting for the day until she finally “wolfs out.” Literally, the golden retriever to Wednesday’s black cat — and fans can’t get enough of them that they’ve created their own ship name called “Wenclair” (Wednesday + Sinclair). The hashtag “Wenclair” already has over 700 million views on TikTok.

According to the publication Pride, Jenna responded to the ship, stating: “In a perfect world, we would have been a thing.”

Are ‘Wednesday’ Stars Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers Friends?

“She’s incredible, I love her to death,” Emma told J-14 in November 2022, adding that she “loved” working alongside Jenna, as she was an “amazing scene partner.”

“It was mostly just the two of us goofing around,” she continued. “We’re still really good friends and we have a great relationship in real life. I’m really glad that we got to be together.”

Another person Emma loved to work with? Christina Ricci herself! “She is the sweetest human being ever,” Emma said of the actress who played Wednesday Addams in 1991’s The Addams Family. “It was so fun getting to watch her and Jenna in the scene together because it was like two Wednesdays. But she’s so nice, so amazing, so talented. Yeah, I’m really glad that I got to work with her.”

Well, there you have it.

