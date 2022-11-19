They’re creepy and they’re kooky! So many famous faces are set to star in Netflix’s series Wednesday, a Tim Burton production revolving around the character of Wednesday Addams of the iconic Addams Family franchise. Jenna Ortega is Wednesday, while a past Wednesday Addams (hi, Christina Ricci) is set to make an appearance! On top of that Oscar-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones is Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán is Gomez Addams! Keep reading to uncover the entire cast of Wednesday.

“To step into the shoes of somebody who’s a bit more eccentric and frightening has been really exciting for me, and definitely a challenge — especially with such a beloved character, I really want to take care of her and do her justice,” Jenna told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2022 of the role, nothing that fans have “never” seen this version of the character before. “I’ve never felt so much pressure on a job, and I’m trying to keep my cool.”

This reimagined version of The Addams Family will be an eight-episode supernatural mystery series that follows Wednesday’s time attending Nevermore Academy as she masters her psychic ability. At the same time, the spooky character is investigating a mysterious murderous spree that has reemerged after 25 years.

“I think it’s the scariest role I’ve ever done because I’ve never played such a character before,” Jenna told NYLON in January 2022. “She’s iconic and extremely cherished and valuable in the horror community. I really, really want to do her justice, but I also want her to be something new.”

Along with Jenna, Christina Ricci, who played the character of Wednesday in the 1991 and 1993 movies, will be making an appearance! She will be playing Marilyn Thornhill, which is an entirely new character to the Addams Family universe. While not much is known of her character, Marilyn appears in the official Wednesday trailer and is depicted as being high-spirited and welcoming — possibly a mentor figure.

Joining Jenna is Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, SNL alum Freddie Armisen as Gordon Craven (a.k.a. Uncle Fester) and Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems.

Additionally, George Burcea will play Lurch, Emma Myers is Enid Sinclair, Isaac Ordonez is Pugsley Addams, Thora Birch will play Tamara Novak, Riki Lindhome plays Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Jamie McShane plays Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Hunter Doohan plays Tyler Galpin, Georgie Farmer is Ajax Petropolus, Naomi J. Ogawa is Yoko Tanaka, Joy Sunday is Bianca Barclay and Percy Hynes White is Xavier Thorpe.

