Is Percy Hynes White off the market? The young actor starred in Netflix’s Wednesday as Xavier Thorpe alongside Jenna Ortega‘s Wednesday Addams, playing one of her two romantic interests. Following the show’s premiere on November 23, 2022, fans still can’t get enough of the two and have been shipping them together nonstop on social media. So, are the costars together or is it just wishful thinking? Keep reading to uncover Percy’s relationship status.

Is Percy Hynes White Dating Jenna Ortega?

While Percy appears to be single right now, that hasn’t stopped Wednesday fans from shipping him with his Netflix costar. Jenna and Percy have yet to confirm or deny dating rumors, but they have posted many cute cast photos of one another on Instagram. On top of that, they’re set to star in a movie together!

“The movie I’m doing in Utah right now is with her [Jenna] as well,” Percy told Popternative in December 2022, saying that they had “a fun time together” on Wednesday‘s set and that he “loves” working with Jenna.

Following Percy’s reveal that he was working with Jenna once again, fans got to digging into the yet-to-be-announced film. One Twitter user shared photos of the movie’s project details, revealing it’s a young adult romantic drama comedy (dramedy) called Winter Spring Summer or Fall which follows two teenagers falling in love named Remi and Barnes.

“Let’s hope that Percy’s character is the love interest of Jenna’s character,” said one fan on Twitter.

Who Is Jenna Ortega Dating?

Looking through Jenna’s Instagram, the Wednesday actress does not appear to be in a relationship. However, she’s been romantically linked to Jacob Sartorius and Asher Angel in the past.

Jenna sparked dating rumors with Asher in October 2018 after wearing matching Halloween costumes of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, who were in a relationship at the time. They also walked a few red carpets together but never spoke publicly about their relationship.

Jenna was linked to Jacob for a time after appearing in his music video for his song “Chapstick” in October 2017. However, Jacob told J-14 at the time that the two were only good friends.

The Stuck In the Middle actress cleared up all of her dating rumors on a podcast episode of “Just Between Us” in February 2019. When hosts Bailee Madison and Kaitlin Vilasuso asked the Disney star what the craziest thing she’s read about herself online was, she explained that it was the dating rumors that have truly shocked her.

“Probably relationships,” she said. “According to the internet, I dated like six guys, [but I] dated none of them.”

