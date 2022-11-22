Is it Wednesday yet?! The Netflix series is set to premiere on November 23, 2022, and fans are dying to see Jenna Ortega‘s killer performance as the iconic Addams Family character, Wednesday Addams. Along with Jenna, so many other young actors will be starring in the Tim Burton series, such as Percy Hynes White, who plays Nevermore Academy’s heartthrob student Xavier Thorpe. Keep reading for everything we know about Percy.

Who Does Percy Hynes White Play in ‘Wednesday’?

ICYMI, Netflix’s Wednesday is an eight-episode series produced and directed by Tim Burton, that follows Wednesday Addams after she transfers to Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts. There, she is thrown into a world of murder, mystery and high school drama, all while trying to master her psychic abilities.

Percy plays Xavier Thorpe in the series, who is described as a “supernaturally artistic Nevermore Academy student” who has a “celebrity psychic father,” according to Deadline.

The Canadian actor, 21, spoke about his character in an interview with The Toronto Star in November 2022. “Xavier is the son of a famous psychic in the world of Wednesday and so he comes from this very rich family.” A “gifted painter,” Percy explained that Xavier is a psychic just like his dad, and has the ability to bring his paintings to life.

“He sort of has this entitlement and he’s used to people wanting to be his friend,” Percy further explained. “And so when he kind of gets rejected by her [Wednesday’, I think it piques his interest … He chases after her a little bit and also becomes an object of suspicion in the show.”

Who Is Percy Hynes White?

Percy is a Canadian actor who is the son of writer and producer Sherry White and Canadian actor and writer Joel Thomas Hynes. Born in Newfoundland, Canada, on October 8, 2001, Percy is a Libra. He’s most well-known for his roles in TV series The Gifted, Between and Cast No Shadow.

The Netflix actor has been acting since he was six, beginning with a role in Down to the Dirt, a movie based on a novel by his father, with the screenplay written by his mother.

“I think I’m going to be doing it [acting] for a long, long time, whether it’s indie movies that nobody watches or this kind of thing,” he told The Toronto Star. “I’m just happy to do it, whatever environment. That’s what I’m in it for, is playing pretend, you know?”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.