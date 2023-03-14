Since Wednesday‘s premiere on Netflix in November 2023, fans can’t get enough of the Tim Burton series starring Jenna Ortega as the iconic character of Wednesday Addams. On top of that, there’s so many fun facts regarding filming the show that the cast and crew have started to reveal. Keep reading (and snap twice) to uncover some of those kooky (and sometimes spooky) behind-the-scenes details.

Of course, one of the most iconic scenes in the series is Jenna’s dance to the track The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck” in episode 4. But did you know the Netflix actress created the dance herself in only two days?

“[Director Tim Burton] came to my trailer about two days before we shot it and said, ‘Hey Jenna, so I know you said you wanted to choreograph this yourself,’” Jenna explained in an interview with Jimmy Fallon from December 2022. “He was like, ‘I know you got it, you’ve been working on it, I’m not even worried about it. I trust you.’ And I said, ‘Oh, yeah. You know, it’s all so good.’”

According to the Disney Channel alum, there was only one problem.

“I had not gone over it at all,” she confessed. “I was doing cello that week, fencing that week. I just didn’t have time … Oh my God, I was kicking myself. I felt like such a fool.”

The Disney Channel alum then revealed that she watched “just anything I could get my hands on” to get inspiration for the dance. “I’m not a dancer. I don’t do any of that. I have no experience in that field,” she said. “I didn’t sleep for two days. I watched videos of Siouxsie and the Banshees, Denis Lavant in ‘Beau Travail.’ I found archival footage of goth kids dancing in clubs in the ’80s. Lene Lovich. Nina Hagen. And then, on the day, I thought, ‘All right, let’s see what happens.’”

The dance scene became instantly viral following the show’s premiere, with users on TikTok reenacting the dance to Lady Gaga’s song “Blood Mary,” which Gaga herself partook in.

Scroll through the gallery below and snap twice to unveil fun behind-the-scenes facts about Netflix series Wednesday.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.