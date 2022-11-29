Since Wednesday was released on Netflix in November 2022, viewers can’t get over *that* dance scene. ICYMI, Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in an Addams Family spinoff series produced by Tim Burton, where she attends a school for outcasts called Nevermore Academy.

In episode 4, titled “Woe What a Night,” Wednesday and the rest of the students of Nevermore Academy attend the Rave’N dance. At first, Wednesday is reluctant to go with Tyler Galpin (played by Hunter Doohan), until she starts dancing to The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck,” which is when things start to get kooky. Keep reading to see what Jenna has said about the dance, how it sparked a TikTok trend and how it was created.

How Was the Dance in ‘Wednesday’ Created? Jenna Ortega, Cast Quotes

In a behind-the-scenes video, Jenna and her Wednesday castmates watch the dance scene, where she revealed, “I actually felt really insecure about this. I choreographed that myself and I think it’s very obvious that I’m not a dancer or choreographer.”

That’s right, Jenna choreographed the dance number herself — and came up with it in only a few days! “I kind of pulled from whatever I could,” she told NME. “I realized two nights before I really gotta throw something together. I watched a lot of Fosse, I watched videos of goth clubs in the ’80s, I watched Siouxsie and the Banshees because she was a reference made. Lene Lovich …”

In a tweet, the Disney alum revealed the entire list of all the people who inspired her dance for the scene, including, “Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the ’80’s. Helped me out on this one.”

One fan on Twitter also pointed out an Addams Family reference, writing “You threw a move in there that was an homage to John Astin’s Gomez. Don’t think we don’t see you. Well done.”

Fans weren’t the only ones impressed by Jenna’s dancing, either — so were Jenna’s castmates! “I could watch an entire show of just this,” Percy Hynes White, who stars as Xavier Thorpe, said while reacting to the dance. Joy Sunday, who plays Bianca Barclay, called it “hypnotizing.”

