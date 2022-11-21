Remember the name Jenna Ortega, because she’s about to become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood! The actress, who started her career in Disney Channel’s Stuck In the Middle, is Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s Netflix series Wednesday, making it one of her biggest roles to date — and also just the beginning to her launch to stardom! So, does the up-and-coming actress have a special somebody or is she single? Keep reading to uncover Jenna’s love life.

Who Is Jenna Ortega Dating?

Jenna does not appear to be dating anyone as of right now, looking at her social media posts. However, the Disney alum has been romantically linked to a few actors and singers throughout her time in the spotlight.

Who Has Jenna Ortega Dated?

Back in October 2018, Jenna was romantically linked to Asher Angel after they attended the official Just Jared’s Annual Halloween Party and dressed up as Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, who were in a relationship at the time. Following that, they attended multiple red carpet events together, such as the premiere for Marvel’s Venom. However, the two never publicly confirmed or denied dating rumors and it’s unclear where their relationship stands as of now.

Prior to Asher, Jenna also sparked dating rumors with Jacob Sartorius after appearing in his music video for his song “Chapstick.” In the video, the two stars enjoy a date around New York City where they played carnival games, eat ice cream and walk across the Brooklyn Bridge together. Although it appeared that there was a ton of chemistry between them, they never became more than friends.

“We’re really good friends, and she’s really nice,” Jacob told J-14 at the time. “It was really fun to film the video. She’s really nice, so we had good chemistry on camera and off.”

On top of that, Jenna further cleared up dating rumors on a podcast episode of “Just Between Us” in February 2019. When hosts Bailee Madison and Kaitlin Vilasuso asked the Disney star what the craziest thing she’s read about herself online was, she explained that it was the dating rumors that have truly shocked her.

“Probably relationships,” she said. “According to the internet, I dated like six guys, [but I] dated none of them.”

