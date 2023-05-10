Jenna Ortega is taking Hollywood by storm, and we’re calling it the “Jennaissance.” From snapping twice in Netflix’s Wednesday, the young actress will now be saying Beetlejuice‘s name three times in the highly anticipated second film directed by Tim Burton. Keep reading for everything we know about Beetlejuice 2, including release date, character details and more.

Is Jenna Ortega Starring In ‘Beetlejuice 2’?

News of Jenna’s casting first hit in March 2023, with sources telling The Hollywood Reporter that she’s set to play the daughter of Lydia, the character played by Winona Ryder in the first installment.

Original Beetlejuice stars set to return are Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice and Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, with Justin Theroux set to make his Beetlejuice debut in a yet-to-be-revealed role.

Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B is producing Beetlejuice 2, with Wednesday writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar penning the screenplay.

When Will ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Be Released?

Beetlejuice 2 will appear on the big screen on September 6, 2024.

Following Jenna’s time on Disney’s Stuck In the Middle and Bizaardvark, she starred in a few well-known shows such as Jane the Virgin, You and Elena of Avalor. However, the Disney alum would soon solidify her place as a pro in the horror film genre after starring in 2022’s Scream, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, X, Studio 666 and American Carnage. However, she is best known for her role in Netflix’s Tim Burton series, Wednesday.

The Netflix star spoke about her transition from working on Disney Channel to booking more dramatic roles in an interview with Complex in March 2022. “I think it’s kind of weird because it’s happened all organically in a sense. I do remember leaving Disney Channel being really nervous because it was really hard to get into audition rooms. My main goal has always been film, and I wasn’t well-known enough. I didn’t have any connection to the industry.”

Jenna also admitted to her affinity for the horror genre, as seen in her most recent projects. “I tend to do a lot of horror but even my horror films I think are pretty different in themselves, which is enough for me and also keeps me on my toes and I think forces me to work in a different way or exercise a muscle in a different way. And I love a challenge. That’s what it comes down to when I’m choosing new projects.”

