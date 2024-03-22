Daisy Kent, the woman you are! Since joining season 28 of The Bachelor, the TV personality has become a fan-favorite on the show while attempting to win the heart of Joey Graziadei.

Who Is Daisy Kent?

Daisy, 25, was born and raised in Becker, Minnesota, on September 8, 1998. Growing up on a Christmas tree farm owned by her grandparents, she is the middle of 5 children.

During her childhood, Daisy suffered from frequent medical issues, including hearing loss, migraines and fatigue. She was later diagnosed with lyme disease and Ménière’s disease, the latter being an illness of the inner ear that can cause a person to get dizzy and have trouble hearing.

In March 2023, Daisy underwent a cochlear implant surgery at UC San Diego Health, leading her to document her journey on TikTok. After creating a sizable following, she launched a non-profit organization titled Hear Your Heart, that aims to help others pay for the expenses associated with cochlear implant surgery. On top of that, she also published a children’s book titled Daisy Doo: All The Sounds She Knew in August 2023.

Since her debut on season 28 of the Bachelorette, Daisy has become a fan-favorite for her bright personality, brave story and her sweet chemistry with Joey.

Will Daisy Kent Be the Next Bachelorette?

Since it’s unclear if Daisy will receive Joey’s final rose until The Bachelor‘s season finale on Monday, March 24, some fans are hoping that she could potentially be the next Bachelorette if not picked.

“Please have Daisy as the next bachelorette. The public likes genuine!” one X user wrote, while another posted: “I want everyone on this app to know if daisy is the next bachelorette I am dropping everything to go on that show. I will have to erase my entire online presence in every way but she would be worth it.”

Does Daisy Kent Have a Music Video?

Fans were shocked after a resurfaced song from 2021 showcased Daisy’s vocals was made public in March 2024. The track, which is titled “Sundown,” also has an accompanied music video which featured Daisy and a rapper named Abe$.

While the ABC star’s part of the song wasn’t explicit, the lyrics to the song were a bit, well, eyebrow-raising,

“I think I’m better and I don’t give a f–k now,” Abe$ raps. “Said you can lick on my sack. Suck my nuts now.”

For her part, Daisy’s lyrics sound like a typical breakup song.

“I heard you’ve been around my way. Thinkin’ ‘bout it every damn day. What you wanna do with me now?” she sings. “Think you’ve got to figure it out. I’ve been trying to see you through. Baby, I’m in love with you. I think we gotta work it out. I’m hurt you’re not around.”

