Josh O'Connor played Patrick in the 2024 sports romance movie Challengers, where he starred alongside Zendaya and Mike Faist.

How Tall Is Josh O’Connor?

Josh is 6-foot-1.

ICYMI, Challengers isn’t Josh’s first big acting gig, as he portrayed Prince Charles in Netflix’s hit series, The Crown. On top of that, he’ starred in multiple films such as Emma, God’s Own Country, La Chimera, Mothering Sunday, Hope Gap, Only You, among others.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, Challengers follows Zendaya’s character Tashi, a former tennis player prodigy. After suffering a career-ending injury, she turns to coaching and oversees her husband Art’s (played by Mike Faist) career. Things get messy (and steamy!) after Art, while on a losing streak, is forced to play against his childhood best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend, Patrick (Josh), igniting an intense love triangle.

“Patrick might be in some ways the hardest challenge I’ve taken on,” Josh told Rolling Stone in April 2024. “Because his qualities are qualities that I don’t necessarily recognize in myself — his bombastic, front-footed nature. Outwardly, he’s so sure of himself and so comfortable with himself. I was resistant to that [at] first.”

As for his love life — because we know you’re probably dying to know — his last public relationship was with an account director named Margot Hauer-King, who also happens to randomly be the sister of The Little Mermaid actor, Jonah Hauer-King.

The pair went Insta officially in 2019, however, they haven’t been seen together via social media nor IRL for years — so it’s unclear what happened between the them. Along with Margot, there have also been romance rumors between Josh and The Crown costar Emma Corrin, who portrayed Princess Diana. Since their chemistry on-screen is insane, this rumor is probably due to fans wishful thinking rather than actual truth.

