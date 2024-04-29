Everyone’s falling in love with Mike Faist after watching Challengers, and can you blame them?! The actor, 32, has stolen the hearts of fans for his performance as Art in the sports romance movie, where he starred alongside Zendaya and Josh O’Connor in a sultry, sweaty throuple. That being said, many viewers are dying to know more about the actor, including his height!

Keep reading to see multiple photos of Mike, where his height is on full display, alongside his costars and friends.

How Tall Is Mike Faist?

Mike is 6-foot, exactly. Just two inches above his Challengers costar Zendaya, and one inch below Josh.

ICYMI, the Challengers actor got his start acting on Broadway in 2011, originating the role of Morris Delancey in Disney’s Newsies.

From there, he landed several Off-Broadway productions until originating the role of Connor Murphy in Braodway musical Dear Evan Hansen in 2015, which he was nominated for a Tony Award for, and later won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program.

His first major film role was as Riff, the leader of the Jets, in Steven Spielberg‘s 2021 reboot of West Side Story. While starring in several other films since his on-screen debut, his role as Art in Challengers, is a huge breakthrough moment in his career.

As for details on his love life, it seems Mike tends to keep a low profile when it comes to his dating life — especially since he doesn’t have any social media accounts.

He once explained to IndieWire in December 2021 that he wants to keep his life private. “I do a self-preservation thing, because … I think I learned my lesson a long time ago doing Dear Evan Hansen of just not paying attention to any of those things… A big part of what I do, or at least what I think works for me, is just protecting that head space and not paying attention to all of it, being just blindly ignorant to it all.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover photos of the actor alongside his fellow costars, friends and more.

