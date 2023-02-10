A possible threat for Joe Goldberg? Jenna Ortega‘s character in You, Ellie, was one of the few who made it out alive at the end of season 2. When she didn’t appear in the show’s third or fourth seasons, fans were left wondering if Ellie is ever coming back to the show. Keep reading for everything we know so far.

Is Ellie Alive After ‘You’ Season 2?

Fans of the Netflix series will remember that Joe (Penn Badgley) gave Ellie some money and let her run away following the death of her older sister, Delilah (Carmela Zumbado).

“I don’t think her storyline has fully run its course,” the Stuck In the Middle alum told Insider in in February 2020 of her character’s fate. “The writers have been so brilliant in the way that they left so many possibilities open.”

Why Wasn’t Ellie in ‘You’ Season 4?

Apparently, Ellie was actually supposed to make an appearance.

“We wanted to bring Ellie back and we heard, ‘Oh, Jenna is doing some show,’” showrunner Sera Gamble told IndieWire in February 2023, seemingly referring to Netflix’s Wednesday. “It’s been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year. We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again.”

Sera continued, “Any character who’s not dead who knows anything about Joe — it’s fair game to try to exert any justice. And any character who is dead, he has a really active imagination.”

What Did Jenna Ortega Say About Returning?

The actress is down to reprise her role if Ellie comes back as “an even bigger badass,” she told Teen Vogue in December 2019.

“I don’t want her to come back and be extremely vulnerable and sad. We have to remember that even though people still find Joe somewhat charming, he’s evil, he does terrible things, and he gets away with them because of his gender and race and his position in society,” Jenna added at the time. “It would be amazing to see Ellie come back and take control of her life. She has so much potential and so much talent that she shouldn’t waste because of him.”

However, she does’t want Ellie to become a killer.

“Right now, we see her as somebody who’s incredibly hurt and has been screwed over and kind of got the worst of the worst — to bring her back and make her a murderer like Joe defeats the purpose because that’s not her character and that’s not in her heart,” the former Disney Channel star also told Insider. “I feel like she wouldn’t go out and try to murder someone. It takes away from her innocence and it takes away from that fear factor that she has of being a teenage girl involved with this psycho serial killer.”

