Warning: Spoilers ahead. Season 2 of You ended with a bunch of cliffhangers, especially regarding Jenna Ortega‘s character, Ellie Alves. But now, the actress has spilled all the tea on her character’s fate and what she thinks will go down during the next season of the popular Netflix show, and its got fans even more excited to see what happens next!

For those who missed it, at the end of the second season, Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) gave Ellie some money and told her to run away after his girlfriend, Love Quinn (played by Victoria Pedretti), killed her older sister, Delilah (played by Carmela Zumbado).

“I heard that some viewers want Ellie to come back and kill Love and possibly Joe [in Season 3] but to me, that defeats the purpose of Ellie’s storyline,” the former Disney star told Insider. “Right now, we see her as somebody who’s incredibly hurt and has been screwed over and kind of got the worst of the worst — to bring her back and make her a murderer like Joe defeats the purpose because that’s not her character and that’s not in her heart. I feel like she wouldn’t go out and try to murder someone. It takes away from her innocence and it takes away from that fear factor that she has of being a teenage girl involved with this psycho serial killer.”

The 17-year-old was a fan of one theory though! She totally loved the idea that Ellie could release the flick that Forty Quinn (played by James Scully) was working on prior to his death. He was writing the script for the movie adaptation of the book written by Joe’s ex-girlfriend, Guinevere Beck (played by Elizabeth Lail).

“I love that theory! I had never heard of that before. That’s brilliant, and that’s something that I’ve been thinking too because I really want Ellie to come out of this stronger than before. Plus, I know how badly she wants to be a director,” she continued. “I’m hoping that somehow she gets roped back into L.A. because she creates this film and directs it and it gets a lot of attention … if it could be Dark Face of Love, that would be great!”

But the admitted that she’s a little worried for her character, adding, “Ellie is out there knowing that Joe’s a murderer and could do something about it if she really needed to. If I come back [to L.A.] that would be great but, at the same time, I’m kind of scared because Ellie knows so much. I mean, they couldn’t kill my character right? Like, could they kill the 15-year-old? … But also, she knows too much!”

As fans know, Netflix first announced that the thriller was going to get a third season on January 14, 2020.

“Oh… hello you,” the streaming service wrote on Instagram. “You S3 is coming.”

The former Stuck In the Middle star promised that no matter what, fans will definitely get to see more of her character during the next season.

“I don’t think her storyline has fully run its course,” she concluded. “The writers have been so brilliant in the way that they left so many possibilities open.”

