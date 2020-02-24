Former Disney Channel starlet Jenna Ortega just nabbed a starring role in Netflix‘s upcoming series The Fallout. On Saturday, February 22, the streaming service announced that the talented teen would lead their the new high-school drama series.

After the announcement went live, the 17-year-old actress took to Instagram and posted a screenshot of an article about her new role and captioned the picture with, “Very excited and grateful.”

According to Deadline, The Fallout is set to follow high schooler Vada (played by Jenna) and the emotions she experiences after a tragedy takes place at her school. “Relationships with her family, friends and view on the world are forever altered,” the statement read.

Jenna is no stranger to Netflix’s original series. As fans know, the actress starred as Ellie in the recently release second season of the fan-favorite thriller series You. Fans have speculated that she will return for the upcoming third season since her character seemingly made it out of Los Angeles alive. For now, the You stars have stayed tight-lipped about who will return.

Aside from The Fallout, Jenna is also set to star in the upcoming sequel of The Babysitter alongside Bella Thorne. Another Netflix production, this film came out back in 2017 and it quickly became a cult favorite among viewers. For those who missed it, the horror flick was about a boy named Cole, who discovered that his babysitter was a part of a satanic cult.

The sequel will take place two years after the first movie ended, and fans are pretty excited to see what happens next. The Hollywood Reporter said that the second movie will follow Cole as he “is trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, he will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.