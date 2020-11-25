A new generation! Filming for HBO Max’s upcoming Gossip Girl series is in full swing and, since the beginning of November 2020, the stars have been photographed while on set in New York City.

Starring Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Jordan Alexander, Emily Alyn Lind, Savannah Smith, Jason Gotay, Zión Moreno, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson and more, the reimagined show is set four years after the original Gossip Girl ended. Similar to the series fans know and love, this new group of Upper East Siders will also be under Gossip Girl’s social media microscope. The highly anticipated show is set to have 10 episodes and was projected to premiere in 2020, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was pushed until 2021.

“It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that,” showrunner Joshua Safran told fans at 2019 Vulture Fest. “The thing I can’t say is there is a twist, and that all relates to the twist.”

The original Gossip Girl starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick and Taylor Momsen, and aired from September 2007 to December 2012. As fans know, the OG crew often frequented the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps, which is just one of the locations where the new cast has been seen filming.

Scroll through our gallery and check out all the photos of the new Gossip Girl stars on set.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.