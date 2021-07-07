Will fans be headed back to the Upper East Side via HBO Max for a second season of the new Gossip Girl?

It was first announced that the fan-favorite CW show — which ran from 2007 to 2012 — would return for a reimagined and steamier version in July 2019. As the ongoing coronavirus pandemic took hold, production on the highly anticipated series was pushed until late 2020. Then, fans were introduced to a new cast of Manhattan’s elite, who would be introduced via HBO Max. Starring Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Jordan Alexander, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Savannah Smith, Jason Gotay, Zión Moreno, Thomas Doherty and Tavi Gevinson, among others, promised more representation and “a new generation” when the show officially premiered in July 2021.

“These are new characters, new story lines,” Emily told Dazed magazine in February 2021. During the same interview, Whitney added, “There’s a lot of representation, which I can’t say we saw a lot of in the first one. It’s dope being able to see people who look like you and who are interested in the same things, and who happen to be in entertainment, because it’s so influential and obviously reflective of the times.”

Headed by original showrunner Joshua Safran, the new series had a goal to be more “woke,” “blunt,” and “graphic” than the original, per Evan’s March 2021 interview with Vanity Fair. Not to mention the huge secret twist that brought the series into the digital age.

“My hope is that we make it to airing and people don’t know,” Joshua told Cosmopolitan about the big secret in April 2021. “I would love to see that conversation happen in the context of people having seen it as opposed to talking about something they haven’t seen.”

Prior to the new Gossip Girl‘s premiere, the show was surrounded by tons of buzz, which mirrored the original. Of course, fans have already hoped for a second season to bring them deeper into the world of the Upper East Side. While Joshua himself has teased what could come if the show continued, he also told Elle in July 2021 that he has plans for as many as three seasons so far.

“I don’t do anything without knowing if there’s more to it, because I didn’t want to wrap it up,” he told the magazine. “It’s Gossip Girl, and the hope is, you get more Gossip Girl. What’s the reason for us doing it again, if there’s not going to be more, right? I have three seasons [planned so far], I could tell you right now. We didn’t know it was going to happen for six seasons the first time. But right now, I definitely have three in my head.”

