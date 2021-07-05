The new Gossip Girl is coming to HBO Max, but will any of the original stars be making an appearance? Some of the CW alums have spoken out about the reimagined series and whether there are plans for them to come back!

For six seasons, from 2007 until 2012, Gossip Girl was the teen series to watch. Starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, Taylor Momsen and Kristen Bell as the voice of Gossip Girl, the series followed New York City’s Upper East Side’s elite high schoolers and the anonymous blogger — aptly named Gossip Girl — who blasted their every move online. Throughout the episodes, it was a race to find out the identity of the mysterious Gossip Girl, who was eventually unmasked as Dan Humphrey (played by Penn).

Just when it seemed like Gossip Girl was set and done, with the series only being binge-watched on various streaming services, showrunner Joshua Safran announced plans for a reboot. Although, he’s not calling it that. “A) The cast aren’t playing the original characters B) It exists in the same world as the original C) The same creators and one of the original writers are making it D) No one involved with it is calling it a reboot,” he shared via Instagram Stories on November 2020. Now, the show is just being referred to as the new Gossip Girl.

“These are new characters, new story lines,” actress Emily Alyn Lind, who is starring as Audrey Hope in the new version, told Dazed magazine in February 2021. “It’s a new generation.”

Perhaps the biggest difference between the old and new show is the shift of the social media era. Rather than a blog, Gossip Girl will be an Instagram account, making the lives of the Upper East Siders even more accessible than before. When comparing the two series, star Whitney Peak, who’s playing Zoya Lott, also told Dazed that “there’s a lot of representation” this time around.

Despite the new cast of characters, are any original stars set to show up in NYC?

“I think of it like the Marvel universe. It’s not a continuation or a sequel. It truly just is looking at a different angle,” Joshua explained during a December 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Well, we talk about what happened to Dan [Humphrey], so I might have to text Penn and see if he’s really available … I would love for everyone to come back if they wanted to. The universe still exists. The characters talk about Serena, Blair, Chuck, Dan.”

