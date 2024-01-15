Is Dove Cameron still in her single girl era? The former Disney Channel alum’s last public relationship ended in 2020, and she hasn’t spoken on her relationship status since. However, she has recently stirred up romance rumors with a certain rockstar!

Keep reading for details on Dove’s current relationship status and 2024 updates.

Is Dove Cameron Dating Damiano David?

Dove first sparked romance rumors with Måneskin lead singer Damiano David in early November 2023, after she was spotted leaving his concert in Brazil. The two have since been spotted kissing and holding hands while at a beach in Sydney, Australia just a few weeks later by an Italian magazine.

The pair have yet to comment publicly on the status of their relationship.

Who Has Dove Cameron Dated?

Prior to Damiano, Dove has been in two long term relationships, including her Descendants costar Thomas Doherty and her Liv and Maddie costar Ryan McCartan — the latter of whom she was engaged to.

“I look back at my previous relationships and how public I was with them, and I think it was because my relationship with the public was different,” she told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021, alluding to her 2020 split to Thomas after nearly four years of dating, and her 2016 breakup to Ryan after three.

“It’s not that I felt differently about those people or anything like that, it’s just a difference in maturity when you’re dating somebody and you’re 20,” she continued. “You want everyone to know about your love story … Now I look back and I’m like, ‘Why would I have done that?’ but it just feels natural when you’re that age.”

Now, Dove explains that she values her “privacy more in every regard,” noting that “there’s so much” about her life that she doesn’t share publicly.

“It’s not out of fear, I never do anything out of fear… It’s not even [that] I don’t want anyone to be able to comment. I truly don’t. I don’t notice those things. I don’t look for them. I’m not traumatized by people’s opinions,” she said. “It doesn’t feel natural to share. It feels sweeter to keep to myself.”

The actress has since opened up about her love life and sexuality following her 2020 split from Thomas during an interview with Gay Times in May 2021.

“I’ve hinted about my sexuality for years while being afraid to spell it out for everybody,” the actress explained. “I went on Instagram Live and said ‘Guys, I really needed to explain something to you. Maybe I haven’t said it, but I’m super queer. This is something I want to represent through my music because it’s who I am.’”

